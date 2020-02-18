× Primus coming to BMO Harris Pavilion for ‘Tribute to Kings’ tour

MILWAUKEE — Primus will pay homage to prog-rock legends Rush this summer at the Summerfest grounds’ BMO Harris Pavilion on July 7.

The band’s cross-country tour “A Tribute to Kings” will feature the Bay Area trio playing Rush’s classic 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety, in addition to their own music.

“A Tribute to Kings” kicks off in May and spans over 40 dates through August, including July 7, 2020 at the BMO Harris Pavilion. Wolfmother will open the entire tour with additional support from The Sword and Battles.

A special pre-sale, including VIP upgrade options, will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. local time. General public tickets go on sale is this Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. local time. For ticket and show information, CLICK HERE.