Recognize them? Menomonee Falls PD seeks help identifying shoplifting suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked for public assistance identifying three suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Menomonee Falls ULTA Beauty store.

Police say the three suspects — two adults and one child — concealed a fragrance product and left the store without paying around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.

If you can identify the individuals, contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 reference case #20-005500. You can also make an anonymous tip through Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.