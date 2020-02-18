Recognize them? Menomonee Falls PD seeks help identifying shoplifting suspects

Posted 12:42 pm, February 18, 2020, by

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked for public assistance identifying three suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Menomonee Falls ULTA Beauty store.

Police say the three suspects — two adults and one child — concealed a fragrance product and left the store without paying around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Shoplifting suspects in Feb. 16 theft of Menomonee Falls ULTA Beauty store

If you can identify the individuals, contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 reference case #20-005500. You can also make an anonymous tip through Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.