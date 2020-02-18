Sheriff Earnell Lucas speaks about fatal crash involving deputy; tragic deaths of mother, daughters

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas held a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 18 to speak about a variety of subjects — including the tragic deaths of a Milwaukee mother and her two daughters, a recent deputy-involved fatal crash, reckless driving, the Democratic National Convention, as well as a House of Corrections Merger study and recruitment and retention of correctional officers.

The sheriff first offered his condolences to the family of Jerica Banks and her two daughters, Camaria Banks and Zaniya Ivery, whose bodies were found in a garage near 47th and Burleigh in Milwaukee. Arzel Ivery is now charged in connection with those deaths.

“There’s something to be said about an individual who would commit such an act,” Lucas said. “I say goodnight to the three princesses and send prayers to the family.”

As for the Jan. 25 fatal crash that happened at 10th and State and involved a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy, Sheriff Lucas said he sends his prayers to the family of the deceased, 47-year-old Ceasar Stinson. The Milwaukee Police Department is leading the investigation into that crash.

“I, like you, am patiently waiting the police department’s report and ultimate review by prosecutors to determine what, if any, charges are appropriate under the circumstances,” Lucas said.

The sheriff indicated he is limited to what he can say regarding this crash because the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.