State Sen. Tom Tiffany takes GOP primary for Duffy seat

MADISON — State Sen. Tom Tiffany has won a Republican primary in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy in northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

Tiffany defeated retired Army Capt. Jason Church in Tuesday’s primary. He advances to a May 12 special election to represent the heavily conservative district for the remainder of this year.

Tiffany will face Democrat Tricia Zunker, president of the Wausau school board, in the special election. She easily won Tuesday’s primary over challenger Lawrence Dale.

Both Tiffany and Church campaigned as ardent supporters of President Donald Trump. He carried the district by 20 points in 2016.

Tiffany argued that his deep ties in the district and his experience in the Legislature the past decade voting for a variety of conservative priorities made him the better choice. Church lost both of his legs to a bomb while serving in Afghanistan and was seeking office for the first time.

The spring general election and presidential primary are set for Tuesday, April 7.