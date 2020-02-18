Tips for parents to protect their kids’ pearly whites

Posted 9:25 am, February 18, 2020, by , Updated at 10:41AM, February 18, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- February is National Children's Dental Health Month. The Real Milwaukee team welcomed Jessica O'Leary, dental hygienist and author of "Flying Fiona and Jacob at the Dentist." She joined the team to help parents protect their kids' pearly whites.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.