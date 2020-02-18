Whitefish Bay HS previews ‘Beauty and the Beast’ stage production

WHITEFISH BAY -- Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, Whitefish Bay High School's stage production of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" includes the original songs, iconic characters -- and new music. Members of the production joined WakeUp and shared some tunes from the performance which is scheduled for the following dates:

  • Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 22 at 7p.m.
  • Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.
  • Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.
  • March 1 at 2 p.m.

The performance will be held at the Whitefish Bay High School Theater. CLICK HERE for ticket information.

