Wisconsin voters head to polls for 2020 primaries

MILWAUKEE -- Voters are headed to the polls to cast their ballots in the Spring 2020 primary election.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18. In the primaries, voters can cast ballots for the Wisconsin Supreme Couty and some local races -- including the race for Milwaukee's mayor and Milwaukee County Executive. The top two vote-getters move on to the general election in April.

If not currently registered, voters can register at polling stations in-person with a photo ID and, if the ID address is not current, proof of address -- a utility bill or pay stub, for example.

The City of Milwaukee is expecting between a 20 and 30 percent turnout.

"We exceeded the 2016 February election, which is sort of parallel to this election for early voting. We had about 500 more early voters in the city of Milwaukee," said Neil Albrecht, executive director of Milwaukee's Election Commission. "We kind of use that as a barometer to gauge what to expect in terms of turnout."

