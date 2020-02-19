13-year-old boys charged in library fire that killed captain; firefighter unaccounted for

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTERVILLE, Calif. -- Two 13-year-old boys were taken into custody after a deadly library fire in California.

Authorities in Porterville said Captain Raymond Figueroa was killed in the blaze, and Patrick Jones, a firefighter, was unaccounted for.

"Buildings can be replaced, but the personnel are, are the, are the life and the energy of the city, and so, it is with heavy hearts and, and a great, uh, great thought, um, of them today, and the continuing operation for their continued safety," said John Lollis, city manager.

Police said they received several calls about the two boys running from the library at the time the fire broke out.

Officers were able to identify and arrest them. They were charged with arson, manslaughter, and conspiracy.

Captain Figueroa, 35, started his career in 2007, while Jones, 25, started in 2017.