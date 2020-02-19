× 18-year-old shot and wounded during attempted robbery, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old Milwaukee man wounded.

Authorities say he was shot near 46th and Burleigh during an attempted robbery around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Police have not made any arrests and are seeking an unidentified suspect. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Anyone having information in regard to the incident is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.