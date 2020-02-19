‘A staple in Milwaukee County:’ 2020 Traveling Beer Garden schedule released

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks officials on Wednesday, Feb. 19 released the 2020 Traveling Beer Garden schedule — with the two traveling beer gardens scheduled to open in mid-May.

The two Traveling Beer Gardens, dubbed “Roll Out the Barrel” and “Pass Me a Pint” each feature beer fire trucks adapted by Sprecher Brewery that serve Sprecher beers and root beer.

The two tours will make a total of 10 stops between May 13 and Sept. 7, and stay at each location for three weeks, a press release from Milwaukee County officials said.

“Spring and summer mean it’s Beer Garden season, a tradition that residents and visitors look forward to each year for the opportunity to experience two of Milwaukee County’s greatest past times — great beer and greater parks,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele in the release. “When you come to our beer gardens, you’re not just there for a drink. You’re there for the experience. We are proud to partner with Sprecher to bring families and friends together and celebrate all that Milwaukee County has to offer.”

“Beer Gardens are a staple in Milwaukee County, and this year our offerings are more vibrant and diverse than ever,” said Guy Smith, director of the Milwaukee County Parks Department, in the release. “As well as operating the two Traveling Beer Gardens, our parks staff operate three permanent beer gardens, too.”

Milwaukee County leaders said over five years, Traveling Beer Gardens have generated over $2.5 million in revenue. Those profits go back to the parks system, helping to fund future parks and trails projects throughout the county. In partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, Sprecher Brewery has donated almost $200,000 for park and trail improvement projects including pavilion renovations, tree plantings, and bike rack installations, county leaders said.

Below is the Traveling Beer Gardens schedule for 2020:

Roll Out the Barrel Tour

Juneau Park, Milwaukee: May 13 – 31

Doctors Park, Fox Point: June 3 – 21

Grant Park, South Milwaukee: June 24 – July 12

Lake Park, Milwaukee: July 15 – Aug. 3

Greenfield Park, West Allis: Aug. 5 – 23

Pass Me a Pint Tour

Wisconsin Avenue Park, Wauwatosa: May 20 – June 7

Froemming Park, Franklin: June 10 – 28

Kletzsch Park, Glendale: July 1 -19

McCarty Park, West Allis: July 22 – Aug. 9

Juneau Park, Milwaukee: August 12 – Sept. 7

The Traveling Beer Gardens open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. Last call is at 9 p.m.

The beer gardens feature live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Traveling Beer Gardens.