× Amber Alert canceled: 15-year-old girl missing from Baraboo returned home

BARABOO — An Amber Alert was canceled Wednesday, Feb. 19 for a missing 15-year-old girl from Baraboo. Officials with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said Kiera Krumenauer was located and returned home.

Kiera Krumenauer was reported to have been last seen Feb. 18 at 1:35 p.m. with Austin Dailey, 19 — in a stolen vehicle.

She was believed to be in grave danger.

Again — she has been found, and is safe. Thank you for helping to spread the word!