× Blink-182 to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 28

MILWAUKEE — Blink-182 with special guests Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and grandson, headlining the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 28.

Tickets go on sale on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 12:00 p.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the venue box office, and include admission to Summerfest.

Summerfest takes place June 24-June 28 and June 30-July 5, 2020, closed on Monday, June 29.