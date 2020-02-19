View election results from the 2020 spring primary

Blink-182 to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 28

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Matt Skiba of Blink-182 perform onstage at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

MILWAUKEE — Blink-182 with special guests Coheed and Cambria, The Used, and grandson, headlining the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 28.

Tickets go on sale on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 12:00 p.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the venue box office, and include admission to Summerfest.

Summerfest takes place June 24-June 28 and June 30-July 5, 2020, closed on Monday, June 29.

