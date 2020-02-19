View election results from the 2020 spring primary

Day camps, art camps, STEM camps: 6 steps for picking the right summer camp for your family

Posted 10:36 am, February 19, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- School isn't out for several months yet -- but now is the time to think about how your kids will spend the summer. Calie Herbst with Milwaukee With Kids joins Real Milwaukee with her six steps to picking and choosing a camp.

Step 1: Set a timer
Decide how much time you'll dedicate to researching and making decision.

Step 2: Identify summer goals
Do your best to identify how much structure and the free time your family needs to function best.  Then decide what experiences you want your kids to have and the ones they want too.

Step 3: Identify your scheduling needs

Do you work full-time outside the home?
Do you need child care but need to save some money?

Step 4: Identify your budget

Step 5: Sign up early

Step 6: Write down and color code

