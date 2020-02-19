× Greenfield police: Woman in vehicle approached Maple Grove student walking to school

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police on Wednesday, Feb. 19 reported an attempted child enticement involving a Maple Grove Elementary School student approached by a woman on their way to school.

It happened around 8:30 a.m.

Greenfield police said the student was walking to school on W. Cold Spring Road when a driver approached and offered the student a ride to school. The student refused, and the driver continued to encourage the student to get into the vehicle.

The student then ran to school — and the driver did not follow.

Police described the vehicle as a smaller black crossover SUV that was dirty. The driver was described as a white woman, between 40 and 50 years of age.

Police asked that parents remind their children about the dangers of getting into vehicles with people they don’t know, noting that, “While the motivation of the driver is unknown, we do know that the student handled the situation perfectly by refusing to get into the car, getting to safety quickly, and alerting an adult as soon as they arrived at school.”

Greenfield police said there would be an increased police presence at the school.

Anyone with information on this incident was asked to call police.