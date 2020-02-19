Houston woman launches phone app that gives focused drivers perks for preventing accidents

HOUSTON -- Marci Corry is a wife, a mom and the founder of an app designed to save lives. Many of us realize distracted driving is a big problem, but Corry is actually doing something about it. She started the app Safe 2 Save to encourage people to stay off their phones while driving.

