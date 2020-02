Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISONVILLE, Ky. -- The only thing keeping budding gymnasts on a 4-inch wide beam in Madisonville, Kentucky is the steady hand and cool coaching of Ashley Kearney. She’s been teaching gymnastics since she was 12 years old. After 31 years, and three kids, Ashley still loves a good backflip nearly as much as she loves instilling life lessons in her students. But there's more that makes her remarkable.