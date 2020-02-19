View election results from the 2020 spring primary

Lakefront Brewery to raise funds for Australian bushfire relief starting Sunday, Feb. 23

Posted 11:29 am, February 19, 2020, by , Updated at 11:37AM, February 19, 2020

MILWAUKEE — In the wake of the recent Australian bushfires, Lakefront Brewery will spending next week raising funds to contribute to the Resilience Beer project.

The Resilience Beer project is a craft beer-centric campaign to help impacted communities begin the healing process through regeneration and rehabilitation. It first surfaced in response to the 2018 California Camp Fire, but it has returned with an aim to send support to Australia. Craft breweries around the world are encouraged to either brew a beer or find other ways to support and raise as many funds as possible to help the impacted communities.

From Sunday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 29, Lakefront Brewery will offer a discounted price on its two flagship brews, Riverwest Stein and IPA (only at the brewery). Pints of each brew will be $3. Lakefront will be matching that $3 price and donating it entirely to Australian bushfire relief by way of the Resilience fundraiser.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.