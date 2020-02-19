× Lakefront Brewery to raise funds for Australian bushfire relief starting Sunday, Feb. 23

MILWAUKEE — In the wake of the recent Australian bushfires, Lakefront Brewery will spending next week raising funds to contribute to the Resilience Beer project.

The Resilience Beer project is a craft beer-centric campaign to help impacted communities begin the healing process through regeneration and rehabilitation. It first surfaced in response to the 2018 California Camp Fire, but it has returned with an aim to send support to Australia. Craft breweries around the world are encouraged to either brew a beer or find other ways to support and raise as many funds as possible to help the impacted communities.

From Sunday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 29, Lakefront Brewery will offer a discounted price on its two flagship brews, Riverwest Stein and IPA (only at the brewery). Pints of each brew will be $3. Lakefront will be matching that $3 price and donating it entirely to Australian bushfire relief by way of the Resilience fundraiser.