Milwaukee Bucks open playoff ticket waitlist to fans

MILWAUKEE — In anticipation of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum, Bucks fans can sign up now to be on the Bucks Playoff Waitlist. This new program will give those on the waitlist first access to Bucks playoff tickets after season ticket members are given the opportunity to purchase. Fans can sign up HERE.

Fans can join the Bucks Playoff Waitlist with a $50 payment, however, the $50 will be returned in the form of credit. The credit can then be used in the Bucks Pro Shop, on food and beverage at Fiserv Forum or the purchase of a 2020-21 Bucks full season ticket membership during the 2020 Playoffs.

There are only a limited number of spots on the playoff ticket waitlist, however, all fans on the waitlist will be given the opportunity to purchase playoff tickets. Fans on the waitlist will be emailed a link at a later date that will allow them to purchase tickets.

Additional playoff ticket information will be released as it becomes available.