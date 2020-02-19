MPD: Man shot, wounded near 28th and Center

Posted 7:40 pm, February 19, 2020, by , Updated at 07:59PM, February 19, 2020

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old man was shot near 28th and Center, Milwaukee police say.

The man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot wound around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Police are still investigating what lead up to the shooting. No arrests have been made, and police are seeking an unidentified suspect.

Anyone having information in regard to this incident is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.