MPD: Man shot, wounded near 28th and Center

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old man was shot near 28th and Center, Milwaukee police say.

The man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot wound around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Police are still investigating what lead up to the shooting. No arrests have been made, and police are seeking an unidentified suspect.

Anyone having information in regard to this incident is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.