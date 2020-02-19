× Homicide investigation: Man found dead in vehicle near 75th and Tallmadge in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man, 47, was found dead in a vehicle near 75th Street and Tallmadge Street, just south of Silver Spring Drive and east of 76th Street Wednesday morning, Feb. 19.

Police said officers were called out for parking trouble, and while speaking with the complainant, they pointed out a vehicle reportedly parked in the area “for a long time.”

Officers investigated and discovered the man dead inside.

Police said this was being treated as a homicide — but noted the cause of death was under investigation.

The medical examiner was also called out.

Police asked anyone with information to give them a call — or contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.