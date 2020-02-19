× Police: Man shot, seriously wounded inside residence near 15th and Grant in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night, Feb. 18 near 15th and Grant. It happened around 10 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene they found a 30-year-old Milwaukee man suffering from a serious gunshot wound inside the residence.

The victim was immediately taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone who might have knowledge regarding this incident is asked to please call 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.