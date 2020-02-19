‘Prominent’ stuntwoman, husband shot dead after allegedly threatening ex, his wife in driveway

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Stuntwoman Cheryl D. Sanders and her husband were shot dead after they allegedly threatened her ex-husband and his wife in their driveway, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a double shooting on Thursday, Feb. 13 in Miami Township, Ohio, where they found the two dead outside the home of Sanders’ ex-husband, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Greene County prosecuting attorney said.

Sanders and her husband, Robert R. Sanders, were North Carolina residents, the county prosecuting attorney said in a news release.

Cheryl Sanders was “a very prominent stunt person for the movies, a stunt double for several famous movie stars,” Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer said.

Fischer said the residents of the Miami Township home where the shooting occurred told officers Robert Sanders came up to their car and displayed a gun as they pulled into their driveway.

The male resident, who the prosecuting attorney identified as Robert Duncan, got out of the car and defended himself, apparently exchanging gunshots with Robert Sanders, Fischer said.

Robert Sanders went across the street and then down to the ground when Cheryl Sanders pulled up in a car, got out, and went toward the female resident — identified as Duncan’s wife, Molly Duncan.

Cheryl Sanders was “threatening to kill the guy’s wife and (Robert Duncan) fired upon that person,” Fischer said.

Both Robert and Cheryl Sanders died from multiple gunshot wounds that were sustained at the scene, Greene County Coroner Dr. Kevin Sharrett said.

Sharrett added the wounds were consistent with the investigation. Slugs and shell casings were recovered at the scene and further investigation — including a toxicology report — was underway.

Robert Duncan and Cheryl Sanders shared two college-aged daughters, the sheriff said.

‘She’s been trying to kill us for years’

When a dispatcher asked the Duncans if they knew the couple, Molly Duncan responded, “It’s my husband’s ex-wife. She’s been trying to kill us for years now,” 911 records showed.

In a press conference Friday, Feb. 14, Fischer told reporters Robert Duncan had notified authorities about five years ago that “he had received information that his ex-wife was trying to hire somebody to murder him.”

“That was part of the history at this residence,” the sheriff said.

He added that the suspect’s vehicle had a counterfeit Ohio temporary tag on it which “leads us to believe this was a planned attempt at something.”

“It sure does look like there was prior calculation and design in this,” Fischer said, adding there was a surveillance camera system at the scene set up on a stump across the street from the Duncans’ house that included two cameras and was broadcasting to a cellphone inside the car belonging to Robert and Cheryl Sanders.

Robert Sanders also had multiple forms of identification on him, Fischer said.

Neither Duncan nor his wife sustained injuries during the altercation, Fischer said.

“It’s a very complex set of facts and it’s going to be, I expect, a long investigation,” Assistant County Prosecutor Suzanne Schmidt said in the press conference.

No charges were filed as of Wednesday, Feb. 19, with the investigation continuing, according to the prosecuting attorney.

“There are many interviews to be completed, electronic devices to be analyzed, and reports to be finalized. Upon the completion of the investigation, the case will be presented to a Greene County grand jury for review to determine if any charges are warranted,” the prosecuting attorney’s release said.

The Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested to assist in processing the crime scene and conducting the subsequent investigation.