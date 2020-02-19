View election results from the 2020 spring primary

Recognize him? Waukesha County sheriff seeks man who robbed Pick ‘n Save in Wales

Posted 1:17 pm, February 19, 2020, by
Pick 'n Save robbery in Wales in Waukesha County

WALES — Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, Feb. 19 asked for help identifying a man who robbed the Pick ‘n Save store on Wales Road in the Village of Wales.

The crime happened on Tuesday, Feb. 18, around 6:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials said there were no injuries. The store had to be closed temporarily during the investigation but reopened Tuesday night.

The vehicle involved was described as a light-colored, full-size pickup truck with a ladder rack.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

