Recognize him? Waukesha County sheriff seeks man who robbed Pick 'n Save in Wales

WALES — Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, Feb. 19 asked for help identifying a man who robbed the Pick ‘n Save store on Wales Road in the Village of Wales.

The crime happened on Tuesday, Feb. 18, around 6:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials said there were no injuries. The store had to be closed temporarily during the investigation but reopened Tuesday night.

The vehicle involved was described as a light-colored, full-size pickup truck with a ladder rack.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.