‘Rising from the ashes:’ Check out what’s new at the Sherman Phoenix

MILWAUKEE -- The Sherman Phoenix Business Hub has been open for a little more than a year. Brian Kramp spent the morning there to see how the past year has gone and how they continue to grow.

About Sherman Phoenix (website)

In 2016, violent unrest broke out in the Sherman Park neighborhood of Milwaukee after a fatal police shooting rocked the community.

In the weeks following, community conversations identified the need for safe, welcoming neighborhood spaces, and certain leaders in the community decided to take matters into their own hands in order to foster change. In the hopes of moving forward — the idea for the Sherman Phoenix was born.