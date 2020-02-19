Amber Alert issued for Tennessee toddler who family last saw 2 months ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJW) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public for help in locating a toddler who has not been seen by family members in more than two months.

According to WCYB, the State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services says 16-month-old Evelyn Boswell “was last seen by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019.”

Boswell is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Her parents are reportedly involved in the investigation, however, officials have not said to what extent or how.

An Amber Alert was issued for the girl on Feb. 19

The FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information regarding Boswell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7330.