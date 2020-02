SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating the report of a runaway juvenile.

Authorities say 14-year-old Brianna Hewitt-Holan was reported as having run away on Feb. 18.

She is described as 5’1″ tall and around 151 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or have information regarding her whereabouts, notify the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.