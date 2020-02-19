Sherman Phoenix recently celebrated its 1st anniversary and continues to grow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Sherman Phoenix Business Hub has been open for a little more than a year. Brian Kramp spent the morning there to see how the past year has gone and how they continue to grow.

About Sherman Phoenix (website)

In 2016, violent unrest broke out in the Sherman Park neighborhood of Milwaukee after a fatal police shooting rocked the community. In the weeks following, community conversations identified the need for safe, welcoming neighborhood spaces, and certain leaders in the community decided to take matters into their own hands in order to foster change. In the hopes of moving forward — the idea for the Sherman Phoenix was born.

The Sherman Phoenix transformed the fire-damaged BMO Harris Bank building located at the eastern gateway to the Sherman Park neighborhood into high-quality space for small businesses-of-color offering diverse foods, wellness services and cultural activities. Updates to the neighborhood include much-needed community spaces to curate art exhibits, film showings, and cultural events. Rising from the ashes and harnessing the spirit and assets of the neighborhood as a catalyst for unity, this is the Sherman Phoenix.