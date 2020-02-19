Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old man last seen leaving Holiday Inn in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC — A Silver Alert has been issued for Petru Iancu, 79, of Chicago. He was last seen leaving the Holiday Inn in Manitowoc 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

He indicated that he was planning on immediately returning home to his residence in Chicago, IL. Officials ay Iancu is not familiar with northeast Wisconsin and it is not believed that he has any friends or family in the area.

Iancu is described as a male, white, 5’06” tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes, grey/bald on top. He walks slowly and with a limp due to issues with both knees.

He was last seen wearing brown hiking style shoes, black sweatpants with a red stripe, blue jacket, wears glasses and an ascot hat.

He is driving a 2017 Black Hyundai Tucson, IL license plate Q988717 (similar vehicle pictured).

Anyone with information is asked to call Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office at 920-683-4201.