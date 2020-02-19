US Transportation Secretary announces $16.1M for Wisconsin airport infrastructure projects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport landed on Wednesday, Feb. 19 a major grant to rehab its primary runway.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Mitchell will receive $600,000 to rehabilitate a runway and the State of Wisconsin will receive $15.5 million to help fund eligible projects at airports across the state of Wisconsin.

“These funds, coupled with private sector investments, are improving aviation safety and reducing delays,” Chao said.

The funds are part of a $520.5 million infrastructure announcement that will impact 287 airports in 41 states. There is another benefit.

“These upgrades will also benefit our military, specifically the 128th Air Refueling Wing — which operates right here at General Mitchell International Airport,” Chao said.

For Airport Director Brian Dranzik, the focus will be pavement repairs to the north-south runway — Mitchell’s largest. On average, it is used for 200 daily takeoffs and landings. The $600,000 will not cover the entire runway. But Dranzik said these types of repairs are common and will not impact travelers.

“It shouldn’t have any impact because we have two primary commercial service runways. When we are working on one, we utilize the other,” Dranzik said.

Mitchell International Airport could begin the repair work as part of its annual maintenance throughout the summer.

