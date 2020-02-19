‘We gonna help you the best we can:’ Salvation Army food pantry reopens in Racine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- As their fight against hunger marches on, The Salvation Army hopes a reimagined food pantry in Racine will be more efficient and provide a better overall experience for those in need.

"We know the need is here. There are families that are struggling, going from paycheck to paycheck, trying to make things fit, and they just can't make things fit," said Steven Woodard of The Salvation Army.

The space used to be stacked with pallets, and volunteers would hand-pick items for clients when they came to the pantry. But now, with this shelf-like structure, clients can take what they need.

"They know what their family wants, and just because they don't have the resources to do it themselves, coming here, we want to be able to empower them to do it for their family," Jamie Read of The Salvation Army said.

The shopping list now goes further. In addition to the important food groups like vegetables, proteins and more, the pantry is now stocked with hygiene items and specialty supplies.

"We got baby formula. We got Pampers. We got wipes. All you gotta do is call and make an appointment, and we gonna help you the best we can," Charles Phifer, Salvation Army food pantry coordinator, said.

The redesigned pantry hopes to help families however it can, boosting small budgets with the kindness of a big heart.

"We gonna continue to do, no matter what we gotta do, we not gonna let no one go hungry," said Phifer.

Of course, The Salvation Army is always seeking more donations and volunteers. If interested in volunteering, call the Racine office at 262-632-3147 or CLICK HERE for more information about The Salvation Army.

The Racine office is located at 1901 Washington Avenue. Right now, the most-needed food items include:

Canned fruit

Canned protein

Crackers

Dried spices

Breakfast cereal

Meals in a box

Soup

Hygiene items