23-year-old Two Rivers man accused of stabbing man, awaits charges

MANITOWOC — A 23-year-old man is jailed in Manitowoc County for allegedly stabbing a man in the Township of Two Rivers on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Jon-Paul Brutscher.

The sheriff’s office indicated in a news released that deputies and EMS personnel responded to a home on Manitou Drive around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a stabbing incident. The preliminary investigation indicates two men living at the residence “became involved in a verbal and physical confrontation. During the confrontation, one of the males stabbed the other numerous times.”

Officials say the 30-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office said Brutscher is expected to be charged with attempted homicide. His initial appearance in court is pending.