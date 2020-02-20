× Advocate Aurora Health’s HR system was victim to email phishing campaign

MILWAUKEE — Officials with Advocate Aurora Health revealed on Thursday, Feb. 20 that it recently discovered there was “unauthorized temporary access” to its human resources system through an email phishing campaign.

Advocate Aurora Health indicated it took immediate action to secure employees’ information, notify those impacted, alert authorities and enhance data security measures.

A statement from Advocate Aurora Health says the following:

“Our continued investigation of the incident indicates a potentially broader unauthorized access to human resources data. Out of an abundance of caution, this week we notified all current and some former employees about the incident, providing them with complimentary credit monitoring and other resources regarding data security. As the sophistication of cyber-attacks increases, we remain ever vigilant and continue to work with authorities and external experts to enhance both education of our workforce and data safety protocols.”