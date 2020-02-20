× Assembly passes bill that would mandate 𝓬𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓲𝓿𝓮 be taught in Wisconsin schools

MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly passed on Thursday, Feb. 20 a bill that would mandate the state superintendent to include cursive writing in the state’s model academic standards.

Assembly Bill 459 would require schools to include cursive in its curricula. The goal is for students to write legibly in cursive by 5th grade.

The bill still needs Senate approval.

