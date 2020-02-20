× Bodies of 2 infants found at New Jersey recycling center

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WABC) — A disturbing discovery was made at a New Jersey recycling center.

The bodies of two infants were found at the Colgate Paper Stock Co. in New Brunswick — roughly 35 miles across state lines from New York City.

The first infant was found on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Several hours into the investigation of that infant, police found the body of a second baby. The medical examiner is now working to determine if the babies are related, how they died and how old they are.