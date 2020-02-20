Bring your pup to the arena: A Doggy Rave with the Milwaukee Wave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Doggy Rave with the Milwaukee Wave. Mario Alvarez and Marcio Leite join FOX6 WakeUp to tells us all about the upcoming event at this Sunday's game.

About Doggy Rave (website)

Bring your pup to the arena with the purchase of a special Wave dog ticket!

Team Zoom Canine Entertainment will be on at halftime! They are unbelievably athletic dogs that perform death-defying leaps and unique tricks at incredible speeds.

Plus, get a Hat Trick Deal on food, $3 beer, pretzels, popcorn!

Get your tickets now! Doors open at 12:07p.m.