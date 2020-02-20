4 taken to hospital after 5-vehicle crash on I-94 NB at Drexel, cause under investigation

Posted 6:37 am, February 20, 2020, by , Updated at 07:57AM, February 20, 2020

OAK CREEK —  Four people were transported to the hospital Thursday morning, Feb. 20 following a five-vehicle crash on northbound I-94 near Drexel Avenue. It happened around 5:35 a.m.

The crash temporarily shut down the left lanes on northbound I-41/94 at Drexel Avenue. Queues approaching the scene were in excess of 3 miles at one point. All lanes have reopened.

Four citizens were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

