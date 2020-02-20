Darrell Hardwick gets 17 years in prison in fatal accident that killed Kenneth Matthews

Kenneth Matthews

MILWAUKEE — Darrell Hardwick, the man convicted in a fatal crash on Oct. 5, 2019, was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 20 to 17 years in prison and an additional eight years extended supervision. The victim in this case was 35-year-old Kenneth Matthews.

Matthews was at a four-way stop at 51st and Fairmount when Milwaukee police say another car T-boned him. He was rushed to Froedtert Hospital.

Court documents show the other driver, Hardwick, was speeding at the time and had a blood alcohol content of .18. That’s more than twice the legal limit.

Kenneth Matthews

