For 8th consecutive year, Cousins Subs and its ‘Make It Better Foundation’ will award $20K in scholarships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- For the eighth consecutive year, Cousins Subs and its Make It Better Foundation will award a total of $20,000 in scholarships to four high school student-athletes from across the state of Wisconsin as part of its Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship Contest. Justin McCoy and Nick Reddy from Cousins Subs join FOX6 WakeUp with details on the Sports Awards Scholarship Content.

Through Saturday, February 29, high school senior athletes, who have participated in a WIAA sanctioned sport, excel in academics and make a difference in their hometown through community service, are encouraged to apply for a scholarship to help offset the cost of their college education.

Two $7,500 scholarships to one male and one female applicant Two $2,500 scholarships to one male and one female applicant



To date, the Make It Better Foundation has awarded $140,000 in scholarships to 28 student athletes from Wisconsin.

How Students Can Apply

Students can apply online at cousinssubs.com/scholarship.

Applicants must meet the following requirements: High school senior graduating in 2020 Cumulative grade point average of 3.5 Participated in a WIAA sanctioned sport Involved in civic and/or community organizations or activities during their high school career (grades 9-12) Must be a college-bound student at an accredited university



The application process: Students must complete the application, in full, which includes responses to questions that highlight: Community involvement and what drives the student to give back An athletic moment that taught the student an important life lesson His/her future career goals Students must also submit two letters of recommendation – an athletic endorsement and an endorsement for community work.



Wisconsin Sports Awards Show Experience

The four scholarship recipients will be recognized during the 2020 Wisconsin Sports Awards held this summer in Milwaukee.