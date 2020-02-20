Imagine having a 50-year-old tree removed from your yard and then using the wood to create furniture

MILWAUKEE -- Imagine having a 50-year-old tree that had to be removed from your yard and then using the wood to create beautiful furniture. That's what Brew City Lumber and The Urban Craftsman are doing -- reclaiming the Brew City's storied past, one tree at a time.
About The Urban Craftsman (website)
Nick Hardrath grew up building and remodeling homes with his father and brother until venturing to college for a degree in Industrial Design. While working as a designer for over as decade he would sneak in wood working and hand made gift projects whenever possible. Nick has a strong desire to work with his hands and reclaim beautiful materials. Every project gets the attention to detail it deserves and materials are sourced to fit budget, aesthetic and function.