Kenosha police respond to Reuther HS to investigate report of student with firearm

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police responded to Reuther High School on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 20 for a report of a student with a firearm.

The school resource officer notified authorities of a student potentially in possession of a firearm shortly before 3 p.m. In response, police coordinated a response that quickly located the student who was taken into custody without incident.

A facsimile firearm was recovered from the student’s backpack. There were no injuries to anyone.

If anyone has information regarding this case they may contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau 262-605-5203. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers 262-656-7333.