× Man accused of beating, stabbing parking enforcement officer sentenced to 12 years in prison

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee man accused of beating and stabbing a Milwaukee parking enforcement officer was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 20 to 12 years in prison.

Tony Bornes entered a guilty plea to stabbing the officer for ticketing a car that Bornes said was parked in his driveway.

Bornes will also serve six years of probation.