Medical examiner asks for help finding families of abandoned urns in Racine County

RACINE -- The Racine County Medical Examiner is looking for loved ones who may recognize these urns.

Two sets of remains were found in the furnace of an apartment complex in the Georgetown area of Racine a few weeks ago. A week after that, an urn of cremains was left at Holy Cross Cemetary in Caledonia. Medical Examiner Michael Payne says he's dealt with this situation from time-to-time, but not often.

"It was very unusual for my 8 years here as a medical examiner, I've never had a case where we've gotten cremains that close together," Payne said.

The medical examiner believes the cremains didn't belong to a direct relative and were passed on to someone else.

The inside of the urns had names listed, but Payne hasn't been able to connect with surviving family members. Two of the urns contain remains of individuals from the Chicago-area and the other from Milwaukee County.

"They're somebody's brother, somebody's sisters, certainly, we know there is a son in the one and, why do this? Why leave them abandoned somewhere?"

If the urns don't find their respective families by late spring the Racine Cemetary Commission will provide a crypt for the unclaimed cremains.

If you recognize the urns you are asked to call the Racine County Medical Examiner's Office.