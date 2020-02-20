Milwaukee man charged in the fatal shooting of Annie Sandifer due in court

MILWAUKEE — Antion Haywood, the suspect charged in the fatal shooting of a pregnant Milwaukee woman, is due in court Thursday, Feb. 20 for his preliminary hearing. Haywood faces a single charge of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Police know Haywood, 31, was the person who fired the shot that killed Annie Sandifer. Sandifer was on a party bus outside Gene’s Supper Club on the evening of Feb. 1 when she was struck by a stray bullet. She died, but her baby survived — born at just 26 weeks after an emergency c-section.

New documents said Haywood was picked up just six days after the shooting during a traffic stop. On Feb. 7, police went to his house and took his car, which matched the suspect car’s description, while he sat in jail. Three days later, the Milwaukee Police Department asked for help and the FBI offered a $10,000 reward.

The next day, a witness identified Haywood as the gunman, saying he appeared to be drunk when he threw a bottle, got behind the wheel and fired shots out of his sunroof.

Investigators found a magazine hidden in a bag of frozen food and five unspent cartridges that matched those found at the scene.