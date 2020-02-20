Milwaukee police arrest suspect after standoff near 52nd and Hadley

Posted 10:30 pm, February 20, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested a 20-year-old man after a standoff on the city’s north side, Thursday.

Authorities say the suspect was wanted for multiple, violent felony warrants. When officers arrived and attempted to arrest him near 52nd and Hadley, police say he barricaded himself in the attic and told officers that he was armed with a pistol.

After a response from Milwaukee police tactical enforcement and crisis negotiation units, the suspect surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

