MPD releases ‘Community Briefing’ regarding fatal officer-involved shooting at 47th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department released on Thursday, Feb. 20 a “Community Briefing” regarding a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred near 47th and Hampton on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. The briefing includes dashcam video from one of the squads involved in the pursuit of the suspect.

WARNING: Some of the content in the video below is not suitable for all viewers

The man fatally shot by Milwaukee police was identified as Kean Walker.

Walker was on the run from law enforcement when Milwaukee police say he got into a shootout with officers Sunday night. Walker had been wanted in Milwaukee County since last month on misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct charges. He was accused of punching and pointing a gun at his girlfriend.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said officers initially tried to pull Walker over on Sunday for driving recklessly. Surveillance cameras captured his car speeding away — followed by the sound of a crash and dozens of shots being fired.

Chief Morales said Walker ran into a light pole and then got out of his vehicle and began shooting at officers — firing three times. Officers returned fire — killing Walker.

The Community Briefing indicates two Milwaukee police squads were struck by the suspect’s bullets — and Walker’s weapon was recovered on the scene.

About Community Briefings

Milwaukee police issued the following statement regarding this and all community briefings:

“The Community Briefing video series was created by MPD to promote transparency and accountability with the public and to provide relevant information about officer-involved shootings. MPD’s goal is to continue to release relevant video regarding critical incidents within a reasonable amount of time after the incident unless releasing such video would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.”

This is a developing story.