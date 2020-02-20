New Berlin police warn of spam phone calls from Publisher’s Clearing House

NEW BERLIN — New Berlin police are alerting citizens about spam phone calls from Publisher’s Clearing House.

Officials noted in a Facebook post that during a phone conversation, the suspect reports that you won a large sum of money. However, you have to pay 1% to have it delivered. The phone number is not a valid number and is non-traceable. Police say this is not a real winner!

New Berlin officials say prize companies will never ask you to “pay a percentage” to receive or release your winnings.

If you received one of these calls in the past few days, you do not need to contact the police department unless you have become a victim of the scam. New Berlin’s non-emergency phone number is 262-782-6640.

