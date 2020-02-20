New info on suspect accused of murdering Drew Carey’s ex-fiancee

Posted 9:10 am, February 20, 2020, by
There's new information about the suspect accused of murdering Drew Carey's ex-fiancee. And up and coming rapper Pop Smoke was killed in a home invasion. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

