Police: 3 Milwaukee area women charged with beating, robbing man in Chicago

Posted 10:16 am, February 20, 2020, by

From left: Anesha Robinson, Felicia Anderson and Jasmine Ross. Photos provided by Chicago police.

CHICAGO — Three Milwaukee area women have been charged with beating and robbing a man who thought he had entered a rideshare vehicle last week in Lincoln Park, police said.

WGN-TV reports the accused are Felicia Anderson, 31; Jasmine Ross, 30; and Anesha Robinson, 30.

The incident happened in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. Police officers said they saw the battery happening in the car in front of them, and tried to pull the car over. The officers lost sight of the car when the victim was dumped out of the moving vehicle and onto the street.

The car was eventually pulled over — and police discovered that the victim’s property had been stolen.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries to his face.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.