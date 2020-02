× Medical Examiner: 1 person killed in shooting near 29th & Bobolink

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to a fatal shooting on Milwaukee’s north side.

Police confirmed that there was one victim in the shooting near 29th and Bobolink at around 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 20.

The scene is still very active and police have blocked off the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.