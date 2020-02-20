President Trump ally Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison

Posted 11:41 am, February 20, 2020, by

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 20: Roger Stone, former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, with his wife Nydia arrives at E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse on February 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Stone is due to be sentenced today after he was found guilty on seven felony counts of obstructing a congressional investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Trump loyalist and ally Roger Stone was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in federal prison, following an extraordinary move by Attorney General William Barr to back off his Justice Department’s original sentencing recommendation.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone’s crimes demanded a significant time behind bars, but she said the seven to nine years originally recommended by the Justice Department were excessive.

Stone’s lawyers had asked for a sentence of probation, citing his age of 67 years, his health and his lack of criminal history.

Stone was convicted in November on all seven counts of an indictment that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

